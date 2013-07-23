Penny Stock's Bulls and Bears - Net Profits Ten Inc, Osage Exploration and Development Inc, LifeApps Digital Media Inc, SILVERTON ADVENTURES

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Net Profits Ten Inc (OTCBB:FARE), Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS:OEDV), LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP), SILVERTON ADVENTURES (OTCMKTS:SVAD)



Net Profits Ten Inc (OTCBB:FARE) gained volume of 606,717 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 479,678shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $2.50 and the day range was $0.05- $0.05, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.05, and its recent trading price was $0.0550. The stock showed a positive performance of 9.34% in its trading session.



For How Long FARE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In the recent trading session, Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS:OEDV) traded 25,570 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 35,233 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.55 - $1.85. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.97%, while its trading price stayed at $1.02. The market capitalization of the stock remained 49.57 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -20.93%. Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., an independent energy company, engages primarily in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in Oklahoma, as well as in Colombia.



Will OEDV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP) volume of the stock was 925,844 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 193,802 shares. The stock boosted 4.17% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.0500. LifeApps Digital Media Inc., a development stage company, operates as a digital publisher and delivers a cross-platform suite of products and services that are focused on enthusiast health, fitness, and sports topics.



Will LFAP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SILVERTON ADVENTURES (OTCMKTS:SVAD) traded with volume of 33 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.84 million shares. The stock decreased -47.37% and was recently trading at $0.0010. The market capitalization of the stock remained 33,800. Silverton Adventures, Inc. operates as a marketing, production, and distribution company providing printing and mailing services to small and large businesses in the United States. The company?s print and mail services include business card, carbonless form, catalogs/booklet, flyer, poster, graphic design, automated presort, brochure, copying, envelope, letterhead, postcard, presentation folder, and insert and address services.



Will SVAD Bounce Back After yesterday’s Sharp Sell off? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/