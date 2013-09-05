Penny Stock's Buzzers - AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT).



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) ended lower -28.00% and complete the day at $0.054. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 26.07 million. After opening at $0.0827, the stock hit as high as $0.083. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.20 over the last twelve months.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States. The company is developing the Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor, a therapeutic protein to treat Parkinson?s diseases



Has AMBS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) closed yesterday at $65.27, a -0.02% decrease. Around 424,271 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 564,734 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 210.51B.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brand names; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands



Has NSRGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE) moved +219.31 percent higher at $0.326 and traded between $0.09 and $0.34 after opening the day at $0.09. Its performance over the last five days remained 73.68%, which stands at -6.68% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -53.47%.



Lot78, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and sells apparel under the Lot78 name to fashion-conscious consumers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It offers a collection of men?s and women?s ready to wear line, which include leather jackets, t-shirts, sweats, knitwear, chinos, and wool coats.



For How Long LOTE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) shares rose, gaining +10.76 percent to close at $0.188. The stock is up around 88.49% this year and -32.75% for the last 12 months. Around 9.69 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 7.46 million shares.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide. The company offers components for non-consumer electronic devices



Why Should Investors Buy LQMT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/