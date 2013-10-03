Penny Stock's Buzzers - AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Wal-Mart De Mexico S a B De C v (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WMMVY).



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) ended lower -3.08% and complete the day at $0.0126. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 10.19 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services. T



Has ACYD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) closed yesterday at $39.41, a -1.33% decrease. Around 45,515 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 63,825 shares. The company is now valued at around $98.63 billion.



LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups.



Has LVMUY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) moved +1.89 percent higher at $53.87 and traded between $53.24 and $53.87 after opening the day at $53.24. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.3%, which stands at 10.71% for a month.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



For How Long TCEHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WMMVY) shares fall, losing -1.11 percent to close at $25.93. The stock is down around -20.9% this year and -7.66% for the last 12 months. Around 40,722 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 45,573 shares.



Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



Will WMMVY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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