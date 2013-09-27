Penny Stock's Buzzers - AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA).



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) ended lower -3.12% and complete the day at $4.35. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 15.21 million. After opening at $4.53, the stock hit as high as $4.72. However, it traded between $0.36 and $7.15 over the last twelve months.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean,



Has AAMRQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) closed yesterday at $0.860, a +7.97% increase. Around 5.58 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.04 million shares. The company is now valued at around $62.31 million.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand. Its target retail markets include chain and independent health food stores; grocery stores; convenience stores; drug stores



For How Long WTER Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) moved +48.86 percent higher at $0.0045 and opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 221.43%, which stands at 350% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 650%.



3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion



For How Long TDEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) shares rose, gaining +3.91 percent to close at $1.33. The stock is up around 421.57% this year and 380.32% for the last 12 months. Around 8.78 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 11.81 million shares.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States



Why Should Investors Buy FNMA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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