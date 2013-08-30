Penny Stock's Buzzers: ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GRNH), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NCMGY), SINGAPORE TELE

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GRNH), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NCMGY), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY).



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF) decreased -1.29% and closed at $110.00 on a traded volume of 21.502 shares, in comparison to 21.410 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 315.09%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $463.48 million.



Will AMAVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GRNH) soared 42.50% and closed at $0.0570 on a traded volume of 1.44 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 327.854 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 23.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.04 and $0.06.



Will GRNH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GreenGro Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States.



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NCMGY) dropped -0.66% and closed at $12.13. So far in three months, the stock is down -15.47%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.48 and $31.51 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.17. Its introductory price for the day was $12.11, with the overall traded volume of 98.808 shares.



Will NCMGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Newcrest Mining Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate, and silver in Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, and Fiji.



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY) after opening its shares at the price of $27.59, dropped -0.26% to close at $27.37 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 45.104 shares, in comparison to 28.631 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.36 and $32.52and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.60.



Will SGAPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



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