Penny Stock's Buzzers - BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Deutsche Post AG ADR(OTCMKTS:DPSGY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Deutsche Post AG ADR(OTCMKTS:DPSGY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY).



BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF) ended lower -12.99% and complete the day at $0.375. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.51 million. After opening at $0.41, the stock hit as high as $0.41. However, it traded between $0.13 and $1.43 over the last twelve months.



Billabong International Limited is engaged in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hard goods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



Has BLLAF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) closed yesterday at $25.81, a -0.42% decrease. Around 132,241 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 106,479 shares. The company is now valued at around $38.08 billion.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide. It offers car insurance, home insurance, general liability insurance, life and critical illness insurance, savings and investments, pensions and retirement planning, and other products.



Has ZURVY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Deutsche Post AG ADR(OTCMKTS:DPSGY) moved +4.21 percent higher at $33.41 and traded between $32.37 and $33.41 after opening the day at $32.46. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.86%, which stands at 13.56% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 51.04%.



Deutsche Post AG and its subsidiaries provide logistics and communications services primarily in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four divisions: Mail; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; and Supply Chain. The Mail division engages in the transport and delivery of written communications.



For How Long DPSGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares fall, losing -2.25 percent to close at $52.15. The stock is up around 59.72% this year and 59.41% for the last 12 months. Around 82,840 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 45,931 shares.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Will TCEHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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