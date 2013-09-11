Penny Stock's Buzzers - Bio Solutions Corp.(OTCMKTS:BISU), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bio Solutions Corp.(OTCMKTS:BISU), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII).



Bio Solutions Corp.(OTCMKTS:BISU) ended lower -11.11% and complete the day at $0.0080. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 16.84 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



Bio-Solutions Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the development of Type 2 Defense product. Its Type 2 Defense product is a natural dietary supplement formulated to support healthy glucose levels for type 2 diabetics and pre-diabetics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas



Has BISU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) closed yesterday at $7.09, a -0.42% decrease. Around 62,136 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 93,876 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.40 billion.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII) moved -20.00 percent lower at $0.0004 and traded between $0.0002 and $0.0005 after opening the day at $0.0005. Its performance over at -60% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -98.82%.



All Grade Mining, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on the extraction of iron ore in South America, primarily in Chile. It also intends to acquire a copper mining project, Jose Del Transito, in Chile.



Why Should Investors Buy HYII After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII) shares fall, losing -6.63 percent to close at $0.0380. The stock is down around -89.2% this year and -89.2% for the last 12 months. Around 4.66 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 13.95 million shares.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Will XUII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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