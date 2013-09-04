Penny Stock's Buzzers: CARIBBEAN INTERNATIO (OTCMKTS: CIHN), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), PORSCHE AUTO (OTCMKTS: POAHY), Komatsu (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CARIBBEAN INTERNATIO (OTCMKTS: CIHN) SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) PORSCHE AUTO ADR (OTCMKTS: POAHY) Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY).



CARIBBEAN INTERNATIO (OTCMKTS: CIHN) decreased -45.80% and closed at $0.0200 on a traded volume of 2.12 million shares, in comparison to 285.727 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 1900%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $343.200.



Will CIHN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Caribbean Casino & Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in the Caribbean.



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) soared 2.46% and closed at $15.63 on a traded volume of 28.166 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 53.927 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.62%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.62 and $15.73.



Will SBGSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



PORSCHE AUTO ADR (OTCMKTS: POAHY) jumped 0.60 % and closed at $8.41. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.83%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.91 and $9.16 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.46. Its introductory price for the day was $8.45, with the overall traded volume of 70.223 shares.



Will POAHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Porsche Automobile Holding SE engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of vehicles, engines, and other technical products worldwide.



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) after opening its trade at the price of $22.45 jumped 2.20% to close at $22.33 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of34.871 shares, in comparison to 86.369 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $18.73 and 29.63 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.65.



Will KMTUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



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