Penny Stock's Buzzers - CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY).



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) ended higher +0.14% and complete the day at $7.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 224,561. After opening at $7.00, the stock hit as high as $7.03. However, it traded between $3.95 and $7.03 over the last twelve months.



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide. The company also operates food and non-food e-commerce Websites. Its hypermarkets offer food products; and non-food products comprising clothing products, electronic goods, household appliances, multimedia products, furniture, and decorative products.



For How Long CRRFY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR) closed yesterday at $1.96, a +4.81% increase. Around 1.54 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 445,639 shares. The company is now valued at around $555.14million.



Par Petroleum Corporation, an independent natural gas and oil company, manages and maintains interests in various energy-related assets, primarily natural gas assets located in the Piceance Basin in western Colorado.



For How Long PARR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) moved +7.23 percent higher at $0.139 and traded between $0.13 and $0.14 after opening the day at $0.13. Its performance over the last five days remained 15%, which stands 74.25% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 74.47%.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products



For How Long ELTP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) shares fall, losing -1.05 percent to close at $30.27. The stock is up around 16.56% this year and 4.13% for the last 12 months. Around 46,875 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 55,204 shares.



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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