Penny Stock's Buzzers: Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ALBKY).



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.07%. The stock closed at $14.74 after decreasing total volume of 22.314 shares. Its opening price was $14.51. So far, the company’s stock is up 9.59% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -4.27%.



Will CHEUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in real estate property investment and development activities primarily in Hong Kong.



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) reported the gain of 0.22% and closed at $ 13.73 with the total traded volume of 74.194 shares. The stock's opening price was 13.63. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 49.22 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $11.35 - $15.19, while during last trade its worst hit was $13.62 and it gained its best price of $13.77. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed uptrend with an upsurge of 1.18%.



Will RBGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) ended its day with the rise of 2.68%. It was closed at the price of $4.59 after making its opening at $4.54. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 40.757 shares, as compared to its average volume of 275.872 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $4.54, while it scored its top level for the day at $4.64.



Will SUTNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ALBKY) reported the gain of 7.73%, to close at $0.209 with the overall traded volume of 506.060 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -72.13%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.17 and $0.93 and during the previous trading session the stock was found to mark $0.21 as its peak price. It kicked off the trading day with $0.20.



Will ALBKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally.



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