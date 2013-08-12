Penny Stock's Buzzers - CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Vasomedical, Inc.(OTCBB:VASO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Vasomedical, Inc.(OTCBB:VASO)



CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN) ended lower -0.46% and complete the day at $4.32. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 47,500. After opening at $4.60 the stock hit as high as $4.07. However, it traded between $1.60 and $7.95 over the last twelve months.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



Has ITEN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY) closed yesterday at $26.25, a -1.69% decrease. Around 15,587shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 12,331shares. The company is now valued at around $37.12 billion.



Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited is a real estate company. Building segment develops, leases and manages buildings, operates parking lots and the heat supply business. Housing segment constructs, sells, manages and leases condominiums and housing, operates golf courses.



Has MITEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) moved +4.88 percent higher at $0.0645 and traded between $0.06 and $0.06 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.12%, which stands at -35.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 3931.25%.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets. The Company operates as a manufacturer, developing technology and games, and then licensing them to third parties for manufacturing and distribution.



For How Long NTEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vasomedical, Inc.(OTCBB:VASO) shares fall, losing -11.76 percent to close at $0.300. The stock is up around 64.38% this year and 20% for the last 12 months. Around 716,846 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 322,127 shares.



Vasomedical, Inc. (Vasomedical) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supporting enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP) systems based on its technology indicated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in cases of stable or unstable angina, congestive heart failure (CHF), acute myocardial infarction (heart attack, (MI)) and cardiogenic shock.



Will VASO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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