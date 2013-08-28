Penny Stock's Buzzers - Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Eco-Tek Group Inc(OTCMKTS:ETEK), BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Eco-Tek Group Inc(OTCMKTS:ETEK), BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF).



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) ended lower -1.85% and complete the day at $15.37. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 222,139. After opening at $15.38, the stock hit as high as $15.47. However, it traded between $11.78 and $15.47 over the last twelve months.



Danone SA is a France-based food company that primarily produces fresh milk products, baby foods, biscuits, cereal products and medical nutrition products. It also co-produces bottled water.



Has DANOY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Eco-Tek Group Inc(OTCMKTS:ETEK) closed yesterday at $0.0400 a -21.41% decrease. Around 4.04 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.20 million shares. The company is now valued at around $10.05 million.



Eco-Tek Group, Inc., formerly Sandalwood Ventures, Ltd., is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.



Has ETEK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF) moved -8.93 percent lower at $0.469 and traded between $0.43 and $0.49 after opening the day at $0.49. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.93%, which stands at 28.49% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -47.17%.



Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil. The company offers surf, skate, snow, and sports apparel, accessories, and hardware under the Billabong, Element, Von Zipper, Honolua Surf Company, Kustom, Palmers Surf, Xcel, Tigerlily, Sector 9, and RVCA brand names.



Why Should Investors Buy BLLAF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) shares fall, losing -3.27 percent to close at $2.66. The stock is down around -39.12% this year and -34.16% for the last 12 months. Around 175,607 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 186,929 shares.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



Will SCPZF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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