Penny Stock's Buzzers - D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today's Focus is on: D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) opened at the price of $16.29 along with touched its highest price of the day at $16.33 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $16.32 by scoring +0.18% at 11:21AM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost +1.11%. In the previous 3 months it scored +4.21%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 50,486.00 shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 174,220.00 shares. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) stock recently hit highest its price at $8.01, starting its day trade with a price of $7.99. Its most recent trading price was $7.99 at gain 0.38 % 11:17AM. 52 week price range of the company is $4.25 - $8.01, while today, up until 11:17AM, its minimum price was $7.95. LONZA GROUP AG recently added a volume of 129,213.00 shares, versus its average volume of 69,239.00 shares. Lonza Group AG supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, healthcare, and life-science industries worldwide.



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went 0.183 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 2.37 points.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -61.47%, while its last one month’s performance stands at -66.11%. The company’s traded volume is 442,951.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 587,005.00 shares. Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking sector offers all types of deposit products, loan facilities and debit and credit cards.



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) down -1.35%, along with the exchange price of $8.78 up till now while its introductory price for today was $8.79.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained +31.99% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the decline of -1.13%. Today, up until 11:24AM, its minimum price was $8.77. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 53,555.00 shares, versus its average volume of 132,470.00 shares. Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines.



