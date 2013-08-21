Penny Stock's Buzzers - DETHRONE ROYALTY HOL (OTCBB:DRHC), SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNET), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DETHRONE ROYALTY HOL (OTCBB:DRHC), SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNET), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO)



DETHRONE ROYALTY HOL (OTCBB:DRHC) gained 27.78% recently, while trading on 3.94M shares, at the price of $0.0230. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.01 to $0.02 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.89M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.01 on May 16, 2013 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.26 on Sep 25, 2012. Dethrone Royalty Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Dethrone Beverage, Inc., engages in the manufacture and sale of sports performance or energy drinks, and other non-alcoholic beverage under the Dethrone Beverages trade name in the United States.



For How Long DRHC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNET) added 15.50% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0760 with a total volume of 354,216.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 501,324.00 shares. It floated in a range of $0.07 to $0.10 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of -1.16. Its market capitalization now moved to about $ 62,616.00. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.03 or above $1.15. SourcingLink.net, Inc. was involved in developing and deploying merchandise-sourcing solutions for the retail industry prior to its operating assets sale in March 2004. The Company's Internet-based, hosted solutions for the pre-order phase of business-to-business merchandise procurement enabled retailers to organize.



For How Long SNET Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) recently recorded a fall of -1.78% and was moving within a range of $45.84 -$46.65, its current trading price is $46.30. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 46,142.00 shares, versus an average volume of 117,653.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $29.84 on Apr 5, 2013 and $48.30 was the best price in the same period. Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy TCEHY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO) loss of -17.70% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $3.98M. The share price, after opening at $0.01, hit a high of $0.01 and hovered above $0.01, while its recent trading price was $0.0093. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 10.16M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 3.50M shares. SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc.



Will SKTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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