Penny Stock's Buzzers - diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX)



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) ended higher +5.07% and complete the day at $1.45. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 495,063. After opening at $1.39, the stock hit as high as $1.54. However, it traded between $0.28 and $1.54 over the last twelve months.



diaDexus, Inc. (diaDexus) is a medical diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of in vitro diagnostic products addressing unmet needs in cardiovascular disease. diaDexus’s product, the PLAC Test, helps identify individuals suffering a heart attack or stroke, the #1 and #3 causes of death, respectively in the United States.



For How Long DDXS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR) closed yesterday at $0.0312, a -16.80% decrease. Around 7.94 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.31 million shares. The company is now valued at around $24.93 million.



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. Claims in the State of Alaska are held in the name of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Big Chunk Corp. Claims in the State of Arizona are held in the name of Liberty Star.



Has LBSR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) Trade close at $4.70 and traded between $4.60 and $4.75 after opening the day at $4.60. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.84%, which stands at -7.84% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 181.44%.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



What FNMAS Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) shares rose, gaining +1.03 percent to close at $1.96. The stock is up around 7.1% this year and 226.67% for the last 12 months. Around 256,800 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 302,438 shares.



Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future.



Why Should Investors Buy CTIX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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