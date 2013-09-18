Penny Stock's Buzzers - diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Western Capital Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:WCRS), TranSwitch Corp(OTCMKTS:TXCC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Western Capital Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:WCRS), TranSwitch Corp(OTCMKTS:TXCC)



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) opened at the price of $1.50, along with 152,969.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $1.55 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.53 by scoring +2.00% at 2:52PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 98.7%. In the previous 3 months it scored +98.7%. diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease



What was the Moving Force behind DDXS On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on DDXS



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.04, starting its day trade with a price of $1.00 and reported an increase of 1.20%. Its most recent trading price was $1.01 at 3:00 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.17 - $1.50, while today, up until 3.00PM, its minimum price was $0.99. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



For How Long VPCO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Western Capital Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:WCRS) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -22.16% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 2.18 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.04.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 168.63%. Western Capital Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial services and retails cellular phones to individuals primarily in the Midwestern United States.



Why Should Investors Buy WCRS After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TranSwitch Corp(OTCMKTS:TXCC) is trading with a fall of -2.48% along with the exchange price of $ 300,671.00 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.25.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -65.63% . TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets.



Will TXCC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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