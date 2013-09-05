Penny Stock's Buzzers: E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: EONGY), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS: FCUUF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: EONGY) Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ) ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF) FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS: FCUUF).



E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: EONGY) increased 0.94% and closed at $16.07 on a traded volume of 95.459 shares, in comparison to 32.708 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -12.23%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $30.64 billion and its total outstanding shares are1.91 billion.



Will EONGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



E.ON SE operates as a power and gas company. The company generates electricity through coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear, water, wind, solar, and bio energy; and is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Algeria, and Russia.



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ) soared 3.97% and closed at $0.209 on a traded volume of 598.812 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.13 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2.2%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $3.90.



Will PCXCQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF) dropped -2.74% and closed at $106.98. So far in three months, the stock is up 121.72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.28 and $116.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $110.80. Its introductory price for the day was $110.78, with the overall traded volume of 19.209 million shares.



Will AMAVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) after opening its trade at the price of $1.24 jumped 3.81% to close at $1.23 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 232.730 shares, in comparison to 147.385 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.50 and $1.44 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.26.



Will FCUUF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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