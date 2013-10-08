Penny Stock's Buzzers - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ),Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ),Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT).



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) ended higher +2.68% and complete the day at $1.53. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 17.19 million. After opening at $1.49, the stock hit as high as $1.58. However, it traded between $0.25 and $5.44 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



For How Long FNMA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)closed yesterday at $5.24, a +3.97% increase. Around 7.59 million shares were traded, lowfrom an-average trading volume of 8.09 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.76 billion.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe



For How Long AAMRQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) moved +3.55percent higher at $1.46 and traded between $1.36 and $1.48 after opening the day at $1.40. Its performance over the last five days remained 16%, which stands at 29.2% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 455.13%.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



For How Long FMCC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) shares fall, losing -0.70 percent to close at $1.42. The stock is up around 365.57% this year and 202.13% for the last 12 months. Around 9.38 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 5.20 million shares.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites



Will GSAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/