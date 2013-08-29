Penny Stock's Buzzers: Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY), Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY), Xun Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: XNRG), on the Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS: OMVS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMK TS: FIATY), Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY), Xun Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: XNRG), On the Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS: OMVS).



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY) increased 1.01% and closed at $7.77 on a traded volume of 52.735 shares, in comparison to 80.779 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 55.71%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $9.45 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.22 billion.



Will FIATY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) plunged -1.11% and closed at $20.45 on a traded volume of 79.472 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 22.137 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.57%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.19 and $20.46.



Will AKZOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide.



Xun Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: XNRG) dropped -21.43% and closed at $0.0011. So far in three months, the stock is down -84.06%. It’s overall traded volume of 26.36 million shares.



Will XNRG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



On The Move Systems Corp (OTCMKTS: OMVS) after opening its shares at the price of $0.21, dropped -8.93% to close at $0.255 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 289.621 shares, in comparison to 87.626 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.00 and $0.40 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.28.



Will OMVS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



On The Move Systems Corp. provides mobile electronic services in the United States. Its services include the sale, installation, and servicing of after-market electronic and audio/video upgrades for auto, recreational vehicle, and boat dealership markets; and for government agencies and corporations that administer vehicle fleets for law enforcement, security, emergency response, sanitation, public utility, limousine, taxi, and other services.



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