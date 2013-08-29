Penny Stock's Buzzers - Focus Graphite Inc(OTCMKTS:FCSMF), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Focus Graphite Inc(OTCMKTS:FCSMF), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY).



Focus Graphite Inc(OTCMKTS:FCSMF) ended lower -10.78% and complete the day at $0.490. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 347,309. After opening at $0.56, the stock hit as high as $0.56. However, it traded between $0.35 and $0.82 over the last twelve months.



Focus Metals, Inc. is a exploration and mining company. The Company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for flake graphite, rare earth elements, and precious and base metals properties. It focuses on geology, geochemistry



Has FCSMF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) closed yesterday at $9.15, a +2.12% increase. Around 596,030 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 169,000shares. The company is now valued at around $21.15 billion.



Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines. The System Communications segment provides system network and mobile communications-related products and services.



For How Long PCRFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) moved +4.68 percent higher at $3.35 and traded between $3.30 and $3.40 after opening the day at $3.31. Its performance over the last five days remained -12.76%, which stands at -13.88% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -35.58%.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposits



For How Long TKGBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares rose, gaining +0.08 percent to close at $58.90. The stock is down around -12.74% this year and -0.07% for the last 12 months. Around 76,178 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 64,835 shares.



NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. It is an owner of refineries, gas processing, petrochemical plants and gas stations network located in Russia, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Africa



Why Should Investors Buy LUKOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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