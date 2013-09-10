Penny Stock's Buzzers - GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS:GUKYF), PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS:PWEI), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today's Focus is on: GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS:GUKYF), PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS:PWEI), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY)



GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) opened at the price of $3.48, its highest price of the day at $3.55 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $3.50 by scoring +15.39% at 2:25PM.



The stock's previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 32.08%. In the previous 3 months it added +39.44%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq



What was the Moving Force behind GUKYF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on



PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS:PWEI) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.06, starting its day trade with a price of $0.05 and reported an increase of 11.11%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0500 at 2:16 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.02 - $0.80, while today, up until 2:16 PM, its minimum price was $0.04. PacWest Equities recently added a volume of 3.45M shares, versus its average volume of 1.42Mshares. PacWest Equities Inc., a development stage company, provides solutions for the production of livestock based consumables or human based protein and vegetable consumables.



For How Long PWEI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -4.39% recently.



During the last 5 day's it gained 0.68%, while its last one month's performance stands at +8.97%. Newcrest Mining Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate, and silver in Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, and Fiji.



For How Long NCMGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY) is trading with a fall of -1.38% along with the exchange price of $23.92 up till now while its introductory price for today was $24.00.



Company's 6 month's performance gave a bright gain overview as it gain +8.61% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the gain of +1.24%. Hutchison Whampoa Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses.



Will HUWHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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