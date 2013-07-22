Penny Stock's Buzzers - HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY ), Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Biostem US Corp(OTCMKTS:HAIR), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY ), Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Biostem US Corp(OTCMKTS:HAIR), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA)



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY ) ended its day with the decline of -0.63% and closed at the price of $0.480 after opening at 0.47. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 351,116.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 678,987.00 shares. HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. It is also involved in the import, export, refining, sale, and distribution of oil, natural gas, fuel, and oil by-products; and generation, sale, and distribution of electric power.



Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 166,315.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 170,462.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $10.39 for the day and its closing price was $10.52 after declining -0.28% for the day. Anglo American plc (Anglo American) is a mining company, focusing on platinum group metals, diamonds, copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical and thermal coal.



Biostem US Corp(OTCMKTS:HAIR) traded with volume of 2.28M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 278,242.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.09 and closed at $0.0450 by scoring -57.14%. iostem US Corp is engaged primarily in the hair transplantation business using the biostem method. During the fiscal year ended February 29, 2012 (fiscal 2012), the Company provided medical procedures indirectly, including hair transplants, through a network of medical providers.



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) stock traded with total volume of 987,970.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 720,003.00 shares. TRBAA started its trading session with the price of $66.85 and closed at $66.95 after gain +0.21%. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries. The Company’s operations are divided into two industry segments: publishing and broadcasting and entertainment.



