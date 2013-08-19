Penny Stock's Buzzers: Inova Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:INVA), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), Sibling Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SIBE), Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Inova Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:INVA), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), Sibling Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SIBE), Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA)



Inova Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:INVA) opened its shares at the price of $0.03 for the day. Its closing price was $0.04 after gaining +40.62% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 962,229.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 226,628.00 shares. The beta of INVA stands at2.71.



Inova Technology, Inc. (Inova) operates in three segments and owns 100% of all subsidiaries: providing information technology (IT) solutions and services through its Edgetech Services subsidiary.



Why Should Investors Buy INVA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY) percentage change surged +0.35% to close at $11.39 with the total traded volume of 29,396.00 shares, and average volume of 46,153.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.08 - $13.09, while its day lowest price was $11.33 and it hit its day highest price at $11.41.



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



Will UNICY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sibling Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SIBE) started its trading session with the price of $0.14 and closed at $0.135 by scoring -15.63%. SIBE’s stocks traded with total volume of 654,500.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 412,981.00 shares. The beta of SIBE stands at 0.96. Day range of the stock was $0.11 -$0.16.



Sibling Group Holdings Inc., formerly Sibling Entertainment Group Holdings, Inc., is a development-stage company.



Has SIBE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) ended its day with the gain of +7.20% and closed at the price of $0.670 after opening at $0.63. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 168,884.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 234,181.00 shares.



Jones Soda Co. (Jones) develops, produces, markets and distributes premium beverages, which includes product lines and extensions, such as Jones Soda.



For How Long JSDA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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