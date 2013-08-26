Penny Stock's Buzzers - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), AMR Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) ended lower -27.91% and complete the day at $2.98. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.02 million. After opening at $4.00, the stock hit as high as $4.01. However, it traded between $1.25 and $6.20 over the last twelve months. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions. It intends to develop and commercialize biocompatible polymer scaffolding devices to treat acute spinal cord injuries.



Has NVIV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) closed yesterday at $0.0873, a -15.24% decrease. Around 35.20 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 9.48 million shares. The company is now valued at around $23.81 million. Eastman Kodak Company engages in commercial imaging business. It operates through three segments: the Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films (GECF); the Digital Printing and Enterprise (DP&E); and the Personalized and Document Imaging (P&DI). The GECF segment offers prepress equipment, plates, chemistry, media, and related services; workflow software and digital controllers.



Has EKDKQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) moved +1.64 percent higher at $0.309 and traded between $0.28 and $0.39 after opening the day at $0.28. Its performance over the last five days remained +29.83%, which stands at +54.65% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -85.89%. Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



For How Long PCXCQ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)’s shares gaining +2.28 percent to close at $3.14. The stock is up around +294.97% this year and 546.62% for the last 12 months. Around 5.61 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 13.46 million shares. AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



Why Should Investors Buy AAMRQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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