Penny Stock's Buzzers - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY).



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV) ended higher +6.25% and complete the day at $1.53. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 465,718. After opening at $1.45, the stock hit as high as $1.55. However, it traded between $0.94 and $6.20 over the last twelve months.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions



For How Long NVIV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) closed yesterday at $9.37, a +0.43% increase. Around 1.00 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 843,106 shares. The company is now valued at around $110.44 billion.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products.



For How Long OGZPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY) moved +17.65 percent higher at $0.100 and traded between $0.07 and $0.10 after opening the day at $0.09. Its performance over the last five days remained 111.7%, which stands at 122.22% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 316.67%.



Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. provides application software, cloud-based and software services, Internet core technologies, and intellectual property assets in the United States, Canada, and Brazil.



For How Long VCSY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) shares fall, losing -0.71 percent to close at $17.11. The stock is up around 5.2% this year and 12.12% for the last 12 months. Around 349,279 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 329,089 shares.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations



Will TSCDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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