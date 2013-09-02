Penny Stock's Buzzers - Itochu Corp (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITOCY), WIECHAI PWR ADR(OTCMKTS:WEICY), Paid, Inc.(OTCBB:PAYD), Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Itochu Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITOCY), WIECHAI PWR ADR(OTCMKTS:WEICY), Paid, Inc.(OTCBB:PAYD), Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ)



Itochu Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) opened the session at $22.67, remained amid the day range of $22.52 - $22.67, and closed the session at $22.58. The stock showed a negative performance of -3.21% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 12,734.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 10,676.00 shares. ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting of various products worldwide. The companys Textile segment offers textile materials, fabrics, apparels; fashion goods and accessories, home furnishings; and industrial textiles.



Will ITOCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



WIECHAI PWR ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) traded with volume of 10,935.00 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 11,682.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.26 - $19.86. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.83% and closed its session at $14.38. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.76 billion. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. operates in the transportation equipment manufacturing industry in Mainland China and internationally. The company manufactures and sells diesel engines and related parts, automobiles and other major automobile components, and minor automobile components.



Why Should Investors Buy WEICY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Paid, Inc. (OTCBB:PAYD) exchanged 428,975.00 shares and the average volume remained 619,239.00 shares. The stock dropped -1.69% and closed the session at $0.145. The beta of the stock remained 1.34 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.01. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 328.87 million. PAID, Inc. focuses on providing brand-related services to businesses and celebrity clients in the entertainment industry, and charitable organizations. The company?s brand management, brand marketing, social media marketing, development, and hosting services help its clients in growing their customer base in size, loyalty, and revenue generation.



Has PAYD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Andes Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) gained volume of 18.76 million shares, while the average volume remained 12.00 million shares. The stock decreased -17.65% and finished the session Friday at $0.0014. The one month of the stock was +40% and three month trend remained negative -6.67%. Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.



Has AGCZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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