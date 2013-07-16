Penny Stock's Buzzers - LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) opened its shares at the price of $60.90 for the day. Its closing price was $61.40 after gaining 0.82% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 37,789.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 89,698.00 shares. The beta of AVNR stands at1.46. NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. It is an owner of refineries, gas processing, petrochemical plants and gas stations network located in Russia.



For How Long LUKOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) percentage change plunged -0.35% to close at $8.45 with the total traded volume of 63,880.00 shares, more than/less than average volume of 82,193.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.25 - $15.87, while its day lowest price was $8.40 and it hit its day highest price at $8.52. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 4,157.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 2,839.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $243.11- $313.90, while its day lowest price was $270.02 and it hit its day highest price at $272.30. MITSY total market capitalization is $24.82 billion, along with 91.26 million shares outstanding. MITSUI & CO., LTD. is a Japan-based diversified trading company. The Company is engaged in the sale, import, export and international trading of various products in the fields of iron and steel products, metal resource, machine and project, chemical, energy, food and retail, as well as consumer service and information industries.



Can Investors Bet on MITSY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) started its trading session with the price of $0.49 and closed at $0.399 by scoring -16.00%. ALBKY stocks traded with total volume of 687,021.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 281,835.00 shares. The beta of ALBKY stands at 2.37. Day range of the stock was $0.40 -$0.49. Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking sector offers all types of deposit products, loan facilities and debit and credit cards.



Has ALBKY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/