Penny Stock's Buzzers - Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MTNOY), ERF Wireless, Inc.(OTCBB:ERFB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MTNOY), ERF Wireless, Inc.(OTCBB:ERFB).



Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA) ended lower -12.16% and complete the day at $0.650. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 281,751. After opening at $0.74, the stock hit as high as $0.80. However, it traded between $0.25 and $2.00 over the last twelve months.



FanSport, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing and providing social gaming mobile applications for fantasy sports enthusiasts. The company?s software solutions would enable its customers to draft, trade, and track their sports fantasy leagues on their phones. Its software product would also allow customizable scoring systems, live scoring, flexible sort able stats, and other options to customize the league, as well as to make adjustments to their roster



Has MEDA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY) closed yesterday at $17.72, a +1.52% increase. Around 160,119 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 64,369 shares. The company is now valued at around $48.90 billion.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally. The company operates in five segments



For How Long SBGSY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MTN Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MTNOY) moved -0.46 percent lower at $19.66 and traded between $19.63 and $21.10 after opening the day at $19.66. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.3%, which stands at 2.66% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -8.34%.



MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers voice services, including prepaid and postpaid airtime through second generation and third generation networks, interconnection services to other telecoms networks



Why Should Investors Buy MTNOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ERF Wireless, Inc.(OTCBB:ERFB) shares rose, gaining +17.13 percent to close at $0.212. The stock is down around -79.01% this year and -82.76% for the last 12 months. Around 821,352 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 130,571 shares.



ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the exploration, drilling, and production sectors of energy industry in the United States



Why Should Investors Buy ERFB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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