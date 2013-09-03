Penny Stock's Buzzers: Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT), Kubota Corp (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KUBTY), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Swedbank AB (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT), Kubota Corp (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KUBTY), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Swedbank AB (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SWDBY)



Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT) opened its shares at the price of $0.04 for the day. Its closing price was $0.04 after losing -2.61% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 958,365.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.75 million shares.



Neohydro Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a company or companies that it can acquire or merge with.



Will NHYT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kubota Corp (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KUBTY) percentage change plunged -1.18% to close at $67.89 with the total traded volume of 10,628.00 shares, and average volume of 76,882.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $46.78 - $88.38, while its day lowest price was $67.81 and it hit its day highest price at $68.05.



Kubota Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery, and other industrial and consumer products.



Has KUBTY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) started its trading session with the price of $6.21 and closed at $6.20 by scoring -1.12%. CRRFY’s stocks traded with total volume of 33,222.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 130,321.00 shares. The beta of CRRFY stands at 1.34. Day range of the stock was $6.18 -$6.25.



Why Should Investors Buy CRRFY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Swedbank AB (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SWDBY) ended its day with the loss of -2.34% and closed at the price of $22.56 after opening at $22.76. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 17,750.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 15,459.00 shares.



Kubota Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery, and other industrial and consumer products.



Will SWDBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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