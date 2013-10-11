Penny Stock's Buzzers - Online Tele-Solutions Inc.(OTCMKTS:TUNG), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Online Tele-Solutions Inc.(OTCMKTS:TUNG), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY).



Online Tele-Solutions Inc.(OTCMKTS:TUNG) ended lower -6.98% and complete the day at $0.200. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.18 million. After opening at $0.18, the stock hit as high as $0.24. However, it traded between $0.15 and $1.50 over the last twelve months.



Tungsten Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals. It focuses on tungsten mineralization on its properties located in Nevada.



Has TUNG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) closed yesterday at $0.115, a +11.83% increase. Around 2.65 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 677,789 shares. The company is now valued at around $15.14 million.



Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology. Its PbC batteries and components are used in energy system storage functions.



For How Long AXPW Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN) moved +18.18 percent higher at $0.0026 and traded between $0.0023 and $0.0029 after opening the day at $0.0024. Its performance over the last month remained -13.33%. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 73.33%.



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications. It develops HemaXellerate, a cellular drug to heal damaged bone marrow; and HemaXellerate I, which is a patient-specific composition of cells that have been demonstrated to repair damaged bone marrow and stimulate production of blood cells based on previous animal studies.



For How Long BMSN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) shares rose, gaining +1.32 percent to close at $14.60. The stock is up around 11.11% this year and 17.46% for the last 12 months. Around 382,358 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 922,221 shares.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brands.



Why Should Investors Buy DANOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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