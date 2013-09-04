Penny Stock's Buzzers - Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AGIN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AGIN)



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC) shares traded down -0.76% during the current trading session, hitting $0.390 recently.



The share price of PGLC is currently trading within the range of $0.38 to $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 273.29 million. Company’s beta value stands at 3.04 points. PGLC current trading volume is 1.60 million, while its average volume is 746,591.00 shares. Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada.



Has PGLC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) shares traded down -6.70% during the current trading session, hitting $0.124 recently. The share price of TRTC is currently trading within the range of $0.12 to $0.13.



TRTC current trading volume is 905,717.00, while its average volume is 1.01 million shares. Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States. It integrates hydroponic equipment with proprietary technology to provide sustainable solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



Has TRTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) is trading with an drop of -2.55%, along with the trading price of $1.53 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.59.



NOK recently gained a volume of 752,431.00 shares, while its average volume is 1.47 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.78 - $27.74, while today, its minimum price was $1.52.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -39.29%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the upsurge of 27.5%. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Why Should Investors Buy AFFY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AGIN) stock hit its highest price at $0.27, after starting its trade at $0.27. Company reported a decrease of -25.45% at the price of $0.0205 recently and its current day range is from $0.20 to $0.27.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $16.23 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 78.22 million. American Graphite Technologies Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite related mineral properties primarily in the United States.



Will AGIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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