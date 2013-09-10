Penny Stock's Buzzers - Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG).



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) ended higher +1.20% and complete the day at $63.39. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 200,594. After opening at $62.61, the stock hit as high as $63.50. However, it traded between $45.89 and $66.52 over the last twelve months.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



For How Long RHHBY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF) closed yesterday at $90.03, a -7.42% decrease. Around 80,688 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 25,670 shares. The company is now valued at around $404.46 million.



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; and Arcam A2, a solution for additive manufacturing of metal parts from a range of different materials in the aerospace industry.



Has AMAVF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) moved +3.15 percent higher at $0.350 and traded between $0.34 and $0.36 after opening the day at $0.34. Its performance over the last five days remained 18.64%, which stands at 14.75% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 59.09%.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology



For How Long ONCS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) shares rose, gaining +2.91 percent to close at $0.530. The stock is up around 152.38% this year and 341.67% for the last 12 months. Around 1.54 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 309,685 shares.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall,



Why Should Investors Buy AMMG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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