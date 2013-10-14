Penny Stock's Buzzers - Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY).



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) ended higher +4.48% and complete the day at $0.140. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.63 million. After opening at $0.14, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.15 over the last twelve months.



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing; aerospace and defense manufacturing; additive manufacturing



For How Long SGLB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY) closed yesterday at $15.72, a +0.33% increase. Around 92,641 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 84,573 shares. The company is now valued at around $188.37 billion.



China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



For How Long CICHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) moved +0.57 percent higher at $0.0702and traded between $0.07 and $0.07 after opening the day at $0.07. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.55%, which stands at 15.08% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 26.03%.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



For How Long ACTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares rose, gaining +0.51 percent to close at $23.64. The stock is up around 3.91% this year and 17.73% for the last 12 months. Around 37,609 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 57,505 shares.



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to individuals, businesses, governments, and enterprises in Australia and internationally



Why Should Investors Buy TLSYY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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