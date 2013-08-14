Penny Stock's Buzzers - Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Solar Thin Films Inc (OTCMKTS:SLTZ), OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Solar Thin Films Inc (OTCMKTS:SLTZ), OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL)



Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) ended its day with the gain of +0.46% and closed at the price of $17.32 after opening at $17.29. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 159,866.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 253,051.00 shares. Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland.



For How Long TSCDY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) traded with volume of 136,126.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 177,648.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.90 and closed at $9.00 by scoring +3.21%. Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines. The System Communications segment provides system network and mobile communications-related products and services



Will PCRFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Solar Thin Films Inc (OTCMKTS:SLTZ) stock traded with total volume of 103,088.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 52,092.00 shares. SLTZ started its trading session with the price of $1.47 and closed at $1.20 after decline -17.24%. Solar Thin Films, Inc. is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and installation of thin-film amorphous silicon (a-Si) photovoltaic manufacturing equipment. The equipment is used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules.



Will SLTZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 881,700.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 287,991.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.28 for the day and its closing price was $0.305after decline -8.93%. OriginOil, Inc., is a technology company. The Company is primarily involved in research and development activities, and sales of pilot and demonstration equipment.



For How Long OOIL Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



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