The Leading Penny Stock Advisor, Peter Leeds, Publishes 'Penny Stocks for Dummies'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Along with basic trading strategies, the book also covers more advanced topics including how ‘dilution’ can affect a trader and shareholder. As per Mr. Peter Leeds, “dilution can be dual faced if a company doubles the total amount of shares it has outstanding, the amount of money that each share represents theoretically drops in half.”



A representative further added, “This dilution can be a good or a bad thing, depending upon both the financial condition of the company issuing shares and the reasons the company needs to issue shares. Penny stocks in particular often have difficulty convincing banks to loan them money, or taking on new loans may be difficult or unrealistic, and issuing shares is an efficient way for any publicly traded company to generate funds.”



Traders need to be very careful when investing in stocks as far as ‘dilution’ is concerned. “These companies often issue more shares merely to keep afloat”, warns Leeds. “Many of these companies would be bankrupt if not for a few financing round,“ he points out. “Each time they seem to be running low on cash, they simply go back to the markets for more."



Finding the top penny stocks is more than an art. It is a science that fundamental and technical analysis can discover. ‘Penny Stocks for Dummies’ also shows investors which types of stocks make the best investments, and how new investors can get started with trading safely and risk averse.



Throughout the book, Peter and his team stress the importance of selecting a top penny stock trader who does not receive any compensation from their stock recommendations.



About Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in the stock markets. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more about Penny Stock Trading; please visit http://www.pennystocks.net