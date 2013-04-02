All Penny Stocks.com News: Investors Look Past Sirocco Mining Increased Iodine Reserves and Strong Earnings Reversal

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Investors Look Past Sirocco Mining Increased Iodine Reserves and Strong Earnings Reversal.”



If anyone ever worries about mineral reserves of any type in the world, iodine shouldn’t cross their mind. According to the Eurasian Chemical Market, world iodine reserves are near 15 billion tonnes, enough to meet demand for hundreds of years. The vast majority of iodine production comes from only three countries in the world: Japan, the United States and Chile, with the high concentrations of iodine of the caliche in Chile largely responsible for the country producing more iodine annually than Japan and the U.S. combined.



Sirocco Mining, Inc. (TSX:SIM), a Vancouver-based miner and leading iodine producer from its Aguas Blancas mine in northern Chile, added to world reserves to further solidify its leadership position. Following an extensive more than 15,000 meters of drilling completed in 2012, the company boosted the amount of iodine contained in proven and probable reserves by 57 percent to 38,412 tonnes from 24,492 tonnes in December 2011. Proven and probable reserves at the project also jumped 57 percent to 82.9 million tonnes.



