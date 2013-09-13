Penny Stocks in Focus - Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX).



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) ended lower -4.69% and complete the day at $0.0610. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.08 million. After opening at $0.06, the stock hit as high as $0.06. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.10 over the last twelve months.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine



Has ACTC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) closed yesterday at $13.17, a +0.42% increase. Around 1.04 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 425,946 shares. The company is now valued at around $58.59 billion.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



For How Long DTEGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY) moved -0.82 percent lower at $19.35 and traded between $49.01 and $49.53 after opening the day at $49.33. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.16%, which stands at -0.08% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5.47%.



SABMiller plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beverages. It offers beer, soft drinks, and fruit juices. The company is also involved in brewing and hop farming activities.



Why Should Investors Buy SBMRY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) shares fall, losing -1.35 percent to close at $0.146. The stock is up around 295.66% this year and 265% for the last 12 months. Around 2.44 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.29 million shares.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being.



Will NVLX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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