Penny Stocks in Focus - Affinity Mediaworks Corp(OTCBB:AFFW), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affinity Mediaworks Corp(OTCBB:AFFW), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC).



Affinity Mediaworks Corp(OTCBB:AFFW) ended lower -48.15% and complete the day at $0.0700. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.25 million. After opening at $0.16, the stock hit as high as $0.28. However, it traded between $0.03 and $0.30 over the last twelve months.



Affinity Mediaworks Corp., is a development-stage company. The Company focuses in the development, finance, sales, acquisition, distribution and marketing of intellectual property devoted for the entertainment and leisure markets.



Has AFFW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) closed yesterday at $0.629, a +1.44% increase. Around 1.22 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 405,010shares. The company is now valued at around $68.88 million.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc., formerly Global Lines Inc, is a developer of electrolysis beverage process, packaged and branded as Alkaline84. Alkaline84 is the Company's flagship product designed to encourage daily consumption of Alkaline Water through a consumer oriented bulk delivery system



For How Long WTER Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII) moved +21.62 percent higher at $0.0450 and traded between $0.04 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained -88.44%, which stands at -88.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -54%.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events. -



For How Long XUII Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) shares fall, losing -3.31 percent to close at $0.0614. The stock is up around 10.23% this year and -21.28% for the last 12 months. Around 12.05 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 8.29 million shares.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



Will ACTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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