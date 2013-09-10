Penny Stocks in Focus - All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER), NIKO RESOURCES LTD(OTCMKTS:NKRSF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER), NIKO RESOURCES LTD(OTCMKTS:NKRSF).



All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII) ended higher +66.67% and complete the day at $0.0005. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 557.42 million. After opening at $0.00.3, the stock hit as high as $0.0006. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.079 over the last twelve months.



All Grade Mining, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on the extraction of iron ore in South America, primarily in Chile.



For How Long HYII will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) closed yesterday at $0.173, a -2.81% decrease. Around 5.04 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 5.60 million shares. The company is now valued at around $63.93 million.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide. The company offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including parts for high end printers, commercial imaging devices, aerospace and defense components, medical devices, automotive components



Has LQMT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER) moved -40.00 percent lower at $0.0006 and traded between $0.0006 and $0.0013 after opening the day at $0.001. Its performance over the last five days remained 200%, which stands at 200% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -80.65%.



Global Earth Energy, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the oil and gas sector. The company, through its joint venture agreement with Western Energy Group, develops the Smith-Needham prospect located in Gonzales County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Global Wataire Inc.



Why Should Investors Buy GLER After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NIKO RESOURCES LTD(OTCMKTS:NKRSF) shares rose, gaining +14.49 percent to close at $3.95. The stock is down around -62.79% this year and -72.47% for the last 12 months. Around 904,535 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 36,694 shares.



Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. The company?s principal producing natural gas and crude oil assets are in the D6 Block in India and in Block 9 in Bangladesh. It also has development opportunities in India, and Trinidad and Tobago; exploration acreage in India, Indonesia,



Why Should Investors Buy NKRSF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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