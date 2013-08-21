Penny Stocks in Focus - AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC).



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) ended higher +8.68% and complete the day at $3.13. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 19.87 million. After opening at $2.92, the stock hit as high as $3.15. However, it traded between $0.36 and $7.15 over the last twelve months.

AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011



For How Long AAMRQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) closed yesterday at $1.26, a -3.44% decrease. Around 11.30 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 19.06 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.17 billion.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



Has FNMA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) moved -27.79 percent lower at $0.0556 and traded between $0.05 and $0.08 after opening the day at $0.08. Its performance over the last five days remained -57.88%, which stands at -55.91% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -68.94%.

Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film, Photofinishing and Entertainment Group (FPEG).



Why Should Investors Buy EKDKQ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) shares fall, losing -4.10 percent to close at $1.17. The stock is up around 344.87% this year and 408.7% for the last 12 months. Around 6.04 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 7.97 million shares.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee



Will FMCC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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