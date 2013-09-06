Penny Stocks in Focus - AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV).



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) ended lower -1.45% and complete the day at $3.40. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 9.38 million. After opening at $3.47, the stock hit as high as $3.48. However, it traded between $0.36 and $7.15over the last twelve months.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrie



Has AAMRQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT) closed yesterday at $0.100, a -68.72% decrease. Around 8.83 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 46,783 shares. The company is now valued at around $65.28 million.



mLight Tech, Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide software solutions to simplify the management of networked personal computers. It plans to develop products to automate network inventory and reporting, diagramming and documentation, problem identification and resolution



Has MLGT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) moved -0.83 percent lower at $64.72 and traded between $64.32 and $64.90after opening the day at $64.77. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.11%, which stands at -6.75% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -0.68%.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier



Why Should Investors Buy NSRGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) shares rose, gaining +0.64 percent to close at $1.58. The stock is down around -9.2% this year and -25.12% for the last 12 months. Around 1.31 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.17 million shares.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Why Should Investors Buy NVIV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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