Penny Stocks in Focus - Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ), Supercom Ltd(OTCMKTS:SPCBF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ), Supercom Ltd(OTCMKTS:SPCBF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY).



Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ) ended higher +33.33% and complete the day at $0.0016. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 31.16 million. After opening at $0.0016, the stock hit as high as $0.002. However, it traded between $0.0005 and $0.0013 over the last twelve months.



Andes Gold Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary company, Compania Minera Pl. S.A., in Eucador, South America, controls a gold mining and exploration concession called the Miranda Alto. The Miranda Project is located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, Province of El Oro, southern Ecuador, about 175 kilometers south and 60 kilometers southeast of the port cities of Guayaquil and Machala respectively.



For How Long AGCZ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Supercom Ltd(OTCMKTS:SPCBF) closed yesterday at $1.20, a +37.93% increase. Around 325,480 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 96,288 shares. The company is now valued at around $44.12 million.



SuperCom Ltd., formerly Vuance Ltd. (Vuance) is a radio frequency identification (RFID) management solution provider. The Company is a provider of traditional and digital Identity solutions, providing advanced safety, Identification and Security Products and Solutions, to Governments, Private and Public organizations globally.



For How Long SPCBF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) moved +1.94 percent higher at $34.07 and traded between $33.62 and $34.13 after opening the day at $33.71. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.94%, which stands at 15.1% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 16.64%.



BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities.



For How Long BNPQY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY) shares rose, gaining +2.03 percent to close at $9.55. The stock is up around 22.12% this year and 80.87% for the last 12 months. Around 546,083 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 134,627 shares.



Societe Generale SA is a France-based banking group. The Company is involved in retail banking in France, on-line brokerage services, financing and investment banking (brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking, among others), retail banking abroad, provision of specialized financial services (consumer loan, leasing, life insurance), asset management, securities services.



Why Should Investors Buy SCGLY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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