Penny Stocks in Focus - Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:APDN),Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY),Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:APDN),Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY),Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ).



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:APDN)ended lower -5.05% and complete the day at $0.0940. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.82 million. After opening at $0.10, the stock hit as high as $0.10. However, it traded between $0.09 and $0.31 over the last twelve months.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA, a patented security system for stores, warehouses,



Has APDN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY)closed yesterday at $9.10, a +0.78% increase. Around 337,346 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 822,808 shares. The company is now valued at around $106,89 billion.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products. In addition,



For How Long OGZPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB) trade close at $0.0530and traded between $0.05 and $0.06 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.39%, which stands at -22.06% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 41.33%.



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing protein-based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries.



What KBLB Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) shares fall, losing -10.61 percent to close at $0.295. The stock is down around -91.37% this year and -90.98% for the last 12 months. Around 1.48 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.34 million shares.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas



Will XIDEQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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