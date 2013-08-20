Penny Stocks in Focus - Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH), BG Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), TechPrecision Corp(OTCBB:TPCSE), Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), TechPrecision Corp(OTCBB:TPCSE), Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ).



Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH) ended lower -18.80% and complete the day at $0.410. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.07 million. After opening at $0.50, the stock hit as high as $0.52. However, it traded between $0.01 and $1.36 over the last twelve months.



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (Arch), formerly Almah, Inc., operates as a life science company developing polymers containing peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over wounds to stop or control bleeding. Arch is a medical device company offering an approach to the rapid cessation of bleeding (hemostasis) and control of fluid leakage (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. Arch’s products are in preclinical development



Has ARTH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) closed yesterday at $18.07 a -2.48% decrease. Around 194,943 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 136,646 shares. The company is now valued at around $65.34 billion.



BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Transmission and Distribution (T&D). Effective January 1, 2012, the Company was managed across three regions: Americas and Europe; Africa, Central and South Asia, and Australia and East Asia, supported by Global Energy Marketing and Shipping (GEMS) and BG Advance.



Has BRGYY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TechPrecision Corp(OTCBB:TPCSE) moved +63.38 percent higher at $0.580 and traded between $0.27 and $0.63 after opening the day at $0.34. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.45%, which stands at 20.81% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -52.07%.



TechPrecision Corporation (TechPrecision), through its United States and Asian subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. (Ranor) and Wuxi Critical Mechanical Components, Co. Ltd. (WCMC), is a global manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal products, components and systems. These products are used in a variety of markets, alternative energy, cleantech, medical, nuclear, defense, industrial, and aerospace.



For How Long TPCSE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ) shares rose, gaining +81.25 percent to close at $0.0029. The stock is down around -50.85% this year and -70.1% for the last 12 months. Around 51.52 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 8.08 million shares.



Andes Gold Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary company, Compania Minera Pl. S.A., in Eucador, South America, controls a gold mining and exploration concession called the Miranda Alto. The Miranda Project is located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, Province of El Oro, southern Ecuador, about 175 kilometers south and 60 kilometers southeast of the port cities of Guayaquil and Machala respectively



Why Should Investors Buy AGCZ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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