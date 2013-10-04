Penny Stocks in Focus - Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Infinity Energy Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:IFNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Infinity Energy Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:IFNY).



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) ended lower -4.08% and complete the day at $0.115. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.24 million. After opening at $0.12, the stock hit as high as $0.12. However, it traded between $0.12 and $0.38over the last twelve months.



Axion Power International, Inc. (API) is a development stage company. The Company has been engaged in research and development of new technology to manufactures carbon electrode assemblies for its lead-acid-carbon energy storage devices that the Company refers to as its PbC devices.



Has AXPW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF) closed yesterday at $0.430, a +9.14% increase. Around 433,504 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 92,499 shares. The company is now valued at around $44.49 million.



Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012,



For How Long BLUF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) moved -2.76 percent lower at $0.880 and traded between $0.85 and $0.92 after opening the day at $0.90. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.57%, which stands at -16.19% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 319.05%.



Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands. Electronic consists of three functional components: a mouthpiece, which is a small plastic cartridge that contains a liquid nicotine solution



Why Should Investors Buy VPCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Infinity Energy Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:IFNY) shares rose, gaining +5.25 percent to close at $3.61. The stock is up around 114.88% this year and 100.56% for the last 12 months. Around 90,748 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 28,804 shares.



Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (Infinity), is a natural resources exploration and development company with oil and gas concessions covering 1.4 million acres offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.



Why Should Investors Buy IFNY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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