Penny Stocks in Focus - BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ)



BILLABONG INTL LTD A(OTCMKTS:BLLAF) ended lower -5.79% and complete the day at $0.570. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 741,114. After opening at $0.57, the stock hit as high as $0.57. However, it traded between $0.13 and $1.55 over the last twelve months.



Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



Has BLLAF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) closed yesterday at $27.24, a -0.21% decrease. Around 40,246 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 94,839 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 40.16 billion.



Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company provides a range of general and life insurance products and services for individuals, small business, mid-sized and large-sized companies, and multinational corporations



Has ZURVY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) moved +0.83 percent higher at $10.87 and traded between $10.73 and $10.87 after opening the day at $10.86. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.81%, which stands at -14.27% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.57%.



Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment to semiconductor and liquid crystal display (LCD) panel manufacturers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its semiconductor production equipment includes coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems



For How Long TOELY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) shares rose, gaining +6.77 percent to close at $0.205. The stock is down around -90.64% this year and -90.64% for the last 12 months. Around 423,752 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 341,385 shares.



Patriot Coal Corporation (Patriot) is a producer of thermal coal in the eastern United States, with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions. The Company operates in two segments



Why Should Investors Buy PCXCQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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