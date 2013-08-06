Penny Stocks in Focus - Bonanza Goldfields Corp.(OTCMKTS:BONZ), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bonanza Goldfields Corp.(OTCMKTS:BONZ), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD)



Bonanza Goldfields Corp.(OTCMKTS:BONZ) ended lower -15.79% and complete the day at $0.0032. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 21.17 million. After opening at $0.0025, the stock hit as high as $0.0038. However, it traded between $0.0015 and $0.0562 over the last twelve months.



Bonanza Goldfield Corporation (Bonanza), is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold mineral properties and rare earth elements in North America. The Company’s areas of exploration are in geopolitically stable North American areas. The Company maintains one project located in Arizona. Bonanza focuses all efforts on the Tarantula Project, Congress



Has BONZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY) closed yesterday at $88.25, a -2.50% decrease. Around 47,231 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 41,008 shares. The company is now valued at around $81.06 billion.



BASF SE is a German chemical company. It diversifies its activities into five business segments: Chemicals, providing basic products and specialties including nitric acid and methanol, basic chemicals including ethylene and butadiene and intermediates



Has BASFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) moved -1.86 percent lower at $15.80 and traded between $15.70 and $15.84 after opening the day at $15.78. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.4%, which stands at 10.18% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 18%.



Danone SA is a France-based food company that primarily produces fresh milk products, baby foods, biscuits, cereal products and medical nutrition products. It also co-produces bottled water



Why Should Investors Buy DANOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD) shares rose, gaining +8.36 percent to close at $0.324. The stock is up around 62% this year and 315.38% for the last 12 months. Around 984,518 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 564,969 shares.



Worlds Inc., (Worlds.com) was a three-dimensional (3D) entertainment portal, which leveraged its technology, which the Company retained through its portfolio, to offer visitors a network of virtual, multi-user environments which the Company calls worlds. On May 16, 2011



Why Should Investors Buy WDDD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/