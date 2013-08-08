Penny Stocks in Focus - DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY), Vasomedical, Inc. (OTCBB:VASO), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY), Vasomedical, Inc. (OTCBB:VASO), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF)



DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) ended its day with the gain of +1.11% and closed at the price of $54.47 after opening at 54.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 16,700.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 18,038.00 shares. DBS Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company that operates through its main subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the provision of retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate and investment banking services.



Will DBSDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vasomedical, Inc. (OTCBB:VASO) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 344,051.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 297,089.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.23 for the day and its closing price was $0.255 after gaining +10.87% for the day. Vasomedical, Inc. (Vasomedical) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supporting enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP) systems based on its technology indicated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in cases of stable or unstable angina, congestive heart failure (CHF), acute myocardial infarction (heart attack, (MI)) and cardiogenic shock.



Will VASO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) traded with volume of 989.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 7,818.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $185.95 and closed at $185.91 by scoring -0.72%. DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a construction company. Housing segment operates contract work and sells houses. Leasing Housing segment develops, constructs and manages leasing houses, and provides agency services. Condominium Building segment develops, sells and manages condominium buildings.



For How Long DWAHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF) stock traded with total volume 114,723.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 111,114.00 shares. STTYF started its trading session with the price of $1.50and closed at $1.37 after decline -9.27%. Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. operates as a non-operating commodity streaming company.



Will STTYF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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