Penny Stocks in Focus - E-DATA CORPORATION(OTCMKTS:EDTA), One World Holdings Inc(OTCBB:OWOO), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), Experian plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E-DATA CORPORATION(OTCMKTS:EDTA), One World Holdings Inc(OTCBB:OWOO), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), Experian plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EXPGY).



E-DATA CORPORATION(OTCMKTS:EDTA) ended lower -21.60% and complete the day at $0.0196. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.55million. After opening at $0.03, the stock hit as high as $0.04.



E-data Corporation (EDC) engages in the business of managing a patent, referred to as the Freeny Patent, that is entitled ?System for Reproducing Information in Material Objects at a Point of Sale Location.



Has EDTA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



One World Holdings Inc(OTCBB:OWOO) closed yesterday at $11.64, a +1.22% increase. Around 41.84 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $1.01 million.



One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls. It intends to offer a range of mainstream multicultural dolls to high-end collectors and young pre-teen girls.



For How Long OWOO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) moved -16.00 percent lower at $0.840and traded between $0.84 and $1.000 after opening the day at $1.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 27.27%, which stands at 27.27% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 50%.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



Why Should Investors Buy PVCT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Experian plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EXPGY) shares fall, losing -1.24 percent to close at $19.17. The stock is up around 19.36% this year and 14.45% for the last 12 months. Around 1.48 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 77,792 shares.



Experian plc, an information services company, provides data and analytical tools to organizations worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.



Will v Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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