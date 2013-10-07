Penny Stocks in Focus - Energy Focus Inc (OTCMKTS:EFOI), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBY), Concierge Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Energy Focus Inc (OTCMKTS:EFOI), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBY), Concierge Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:CNCG).



Energy Focus Inc (OTCMKTS:EFOI) ended lower -16.92% and complete the day at $0.540. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 282,354. After opening at $0.68, the stock hit as high as $0.70. However, it traded between $0.16 and $0.70 over the last twelve months.



Energy Focus, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and installs energy-efficient lighting systems and solutions in the United States and internationally.



Has EFOI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) closed yesterday at $64.00, a +0.61% increase. Around 35,230 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 121,230 shares. The company is now valued at around $48.31 billion.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa, and South-East Asia.



For How Long LUKOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBY) moved +20.00 percent higher at $0.0018 and traded between $0.0014 and $0.0019 after opening the day at $0.0017. Its performance over the last five days remained 28.57%. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1700%.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



For How Long CBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Concierge Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:CNCG) shares rose, gaining +21.95 percent to close at $0.0200. The stock is up around 47.06% this year. Around 2.02 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 185,090 shares.



Concierge Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in importing, selling, distributing, and installing digital video recorders. Its products include mobile incident reporting cameras, and associated hardware and services.



Why Should Investors Buy CNCG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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